agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get agilon health alerts:

AGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.44.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). As a group, analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $811,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $1,156,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $1,822,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $2,113,000.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on agilon health (AGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.