Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $94.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $77.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $162,762,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $42,860,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,568,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,772,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,476,000 after acquiring an additional 320,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after acquiring an additional 316,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

AEM traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.41. 81,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

