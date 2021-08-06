Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 522,084 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 1.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $31,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,113. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $77.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

