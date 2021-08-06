Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 0.9% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $39.56. 58,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 103.87%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

