Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 22,397 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,397 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 38,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,143. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

