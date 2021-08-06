Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 291 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 63,032 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ONEOK by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,480,000 after acquiring an additional 426,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

OKE traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $52.75. 23,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,814. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

