Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 81,000 Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 0.49% of Sachem Capital worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sachem Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sachem Capital stock remained flat at $$5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,480. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $122.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.34. Sachem Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $5.68.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SACH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sachem Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sachem Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

