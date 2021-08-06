Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €160.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AIR. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €130.00 ($152.94).

EPA:AIR opened at €116.64 ($137.22) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €111.11. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

