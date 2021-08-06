Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) PT Raised to GBX 135 at Barclays

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Airtel Africa from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

Shares of Airtel Africa stock opened at GBX 88.95 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96. Airtel Africa has a 52 week low of GBX 54.10 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.30 ($1.26). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.