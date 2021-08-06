Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $132.00 at Piper Sandler

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

AKAM stock opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.95. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after buying an additional 1,696,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,772,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 535.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after buying an additional 1,259,329 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

