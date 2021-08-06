Akash Network (AKT) Price Hits $2.63 on Exchanges

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00006167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $191.24 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00047739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00112999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00145275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,505.88 or 0.99687504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.03 or 0.00799815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 150,905,184 coins and its circulating supply is 72,728,373 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.