Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%.

Shares of AKBA stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.75. 151,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,958,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $440.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

