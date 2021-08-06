Akropolis (AKRO) Market Capitalization Tops $89.25 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $89.25 million and $11.47 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00055877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.81 or 0.00862791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00096520 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00042531 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,126,730,140 coins. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

