Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%.
Shares of ALRM traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,857. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $108.67.
In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $151,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,422,204.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $1,283,829.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,255,054.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,179 shares of company stock worth $7,976,570. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.