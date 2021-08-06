Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%.

Shares of ALRM traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,857. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $151,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,422,204.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $1,283,829.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,255,054.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,179 shares of company stock worth $7,976,570. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

