Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 35.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.90.

Albemarle stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,688. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $226.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.09.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

