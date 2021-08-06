Alberto Lavandeira Buys 40,000 Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) Stock

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) Director Alberto Lavandeira purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, with a total value of C$124,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$868,000.

TSE:AYM opened at C$5.25 on Friday. Atalaya Mining Plc has a 12-month low of C$2.50 and a 12-month high of C$6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$725.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.48.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$148.66 million for the quarter.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.