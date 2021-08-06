Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%.

Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.00. 228,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

ALBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.