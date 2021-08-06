Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALDX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. 24,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,284. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $565.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

ALDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, upped their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.