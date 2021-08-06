Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.61

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 5954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. FMR LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 48,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

