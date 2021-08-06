Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $14,081,769.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $155,913,058.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $14,222,267.83.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $15,812,454.04.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049,327 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,194,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.