Alexco Resource (AXU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.80 million.

Shares of Alexco Resource stock opened at C$2.63 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a one year low of C$2.53 and a one year high of C$4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$396.29 million and a P/E ratio of -9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.09.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

