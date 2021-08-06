Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.26, reports.

Shares of TSE:ALC traded up C$0.21 on Friday, reaching C$15.88. 7,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,017. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.39. Algoma Central has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$600.28 million and a PE ratio of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.