Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.26, reports.

Shares of Algoma Central stock traded up C$0.21 on Friday, reaching C$15.88. 13,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,027. Algoma Central has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$17.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.39. The stock has a market cap of C$600.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

