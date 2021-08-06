Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. 2,275,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,851. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.67. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,791.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $3,313,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,809,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,440,715. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

