Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Sells $572,248.32 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 20,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $572,248.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $149,654.10.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $339,557.76.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $578,740.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ravi Vig sold 17,019 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $439,600.77.

On Monday, May 24th, Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $27,511.00.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $28.89 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after buying an additional 2,438,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 51.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,077,000 after buying an additional 953,033 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,939,000 after buying an additional 1,576,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after buying an additional 449,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 62.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,187,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after purchasing an additional 838,600 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

