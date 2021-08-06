Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.91 on Monday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.16.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $27,988.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

