Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €244.00 ($287.06) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price target on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €226.75 ($266.76).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €192.88 ($226.92) on Monday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company’s 50-day moving average is €212.29.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

