Allied Motion Technologies Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Allied Motion Technologies has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ AMOT traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $32.50. 30,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.78. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $38.10.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

