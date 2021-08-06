Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

MDRX opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $877,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $504,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,581 shares in the company, valued at $695,615.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

