Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $877,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288 over the last ninety days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

