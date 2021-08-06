Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MDRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,944. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $2,119,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

