Alpha Teknova (TKNO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO opened at $21.31 on Friday. Alpha Teknova has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $30.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKNO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

