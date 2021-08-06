Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,717.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,506.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

