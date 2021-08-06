alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €20.00 by UBS Group

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €20.00 ($23.53) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AOX. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.26 ($19.13).

AOX stock opened at €17.85 ($21.00) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

