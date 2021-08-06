Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALTG. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE ALTG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. 1,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,647. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $393.21 million, a PE ratio of -29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $268.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,989 shares in the company, valued at $601,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,423.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

