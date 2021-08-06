Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $178.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $587,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock worth $2,101,867 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 12.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 2.5% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 905,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 411.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.