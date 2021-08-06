Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 4,335 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of EWZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,824,041. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.