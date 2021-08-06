Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Humana by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,872,000 after buying an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,294,000 after buying an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Humana by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,880,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,961,000 after buying an additional 91,169 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $417.18. 2,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,229. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $441.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

