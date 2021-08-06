Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.16. 15,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.29. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $96.31 and a twelve month high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

