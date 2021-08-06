Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $11.64 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 2.5% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 165,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 99,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $66.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,417. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $67.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.