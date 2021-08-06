Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 381 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $67.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,014,472. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

