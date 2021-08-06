Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 415 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,631,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 111.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FVAL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 67,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,722. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $49.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34.

