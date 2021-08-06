Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in MercadoLibre by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $16.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,770.02. 4,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5,761.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,501.17.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,886.58.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

