Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in MercadoLibre by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
MercadoLibre stock traded down $16.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,770.02. 4,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5,761.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,501.17.
In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,886.58.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
See Also: Elliott Wave Theory
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).
Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.