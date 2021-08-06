Altimmune (ALT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Altimmune to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. On average, analysts expect Altimmune to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALT opened at $10.22 on Friday. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $392.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

