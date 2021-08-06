Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARR. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.75 price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 48.26 and a current ratio of 48.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$247.64 million and a P/E ratio of -78.02. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$8.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.35.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

