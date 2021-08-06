Altus Strategies (LON:ALS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76). 5,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 54,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.76).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61. The firm has a market cap of £44.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other Altus Strategies news, insider Steven Poulton acquired 112,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £70,022.18 ($91,484.43).

Altus Strategies plc, together its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) gold project and Lakanfla gold project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole gold project and Pitiangoma Est gold project located in Southern Mali; Wadi Jundi gold project, Bakriyah gold project, Abu Diwan gold project, Wadi Dubur gold project located in Egypt; Laboum gold project located in Northern Cameroon; Bikoula iron ore project located in Southern Cameroon; Agdz copper-silver project, Takzim copper-zinc project, Zaer copper project, and Ammas zinc-lead project located in Central Morocco; Igzougza copper-silver project, Azrar copper project, and Tata copper project located in Western Morocco; Daro copper-gold project and Zager copper-gold project located in Northern Ethiopia; and Leopard Rock gold prospect located in Western Liberia.

