Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €206.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ETR:AAD traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €167.00 ($196.47). The stock had a trading volume of 4,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. Amadeus FiRe has a fifty-two week low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a fifty-two week high of €171.00 ($201.18). The company has a market cap of $954.92 million and a PE ratio of 35.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of €157.37.

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

