Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €206.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ETR:AAD traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €167.00 ($196.47). The stock had a trading volume of 4,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. Amadeus FiRe has a fifty-two week low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a fifty-two week high of €171.00 ($201.18). The company has a market cap of $954.92 million and a PE ratio of 35.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of €157.37.
About Amadeus FiRe
See Also: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.