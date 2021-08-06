Amadeus IT Group’s (AMADY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
AMADY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.
Shares of AMADY opened at $64.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 1.42. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Amadeus IT Group Company Profile
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.
