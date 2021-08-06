Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Amarin stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,851. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.60 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.48. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.