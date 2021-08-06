Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,934,808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,365.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,468.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

